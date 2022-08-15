How is 111 Inc.’s (NASDAQ: YI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of 111 Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) closed at 2.33 in the last session, up 0.87% from day before closing price of $2.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 164367 shares were traded. YI reached its highest trading level at $2.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YI has reached a high of $8.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3204, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8660.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YI traded on average about 394.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 127.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 83.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.06M. Insiders hold about 9.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.60% stake in the company. Shares short for YI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 982.38k with a Short Ratio of 2.39, compared to 1.18M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.11 and $-0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.93B and the low estimate is $2.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.