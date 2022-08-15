I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in LiveOne Inc. (LVO).

After closing at $1.28 in the most recent trading day, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) closed at 1.27, down -0.78%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 269156 shares were traded. LVO reached its highest trading level at $1.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LVO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when ELLIN ROBERT S bought 25,000 shares for $0.70 per share. The transaction valued at 17,398 led to the insider holds 1,934,666 shares of the business.

ELLIN ROBERT S bought 25,000 shares of LVO for $20,392 on Apr 20. The CEO & Chairman now owns 1,909,666 shares after completing the transaction at $0.82 per share. On Mar 24, another insider, ELLIN ROBERT S, who serves as the CEO & Chairman of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $0.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,748 and bolstered with 1,884,666 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVO now has a Market Capitalization of 110.08M and an Enterprise Value of 124.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.16.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LVO is 1.28, which has changed by -56.80% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -4.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LVO has reached a high of $3.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0852, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1408.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 542.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 297.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.17M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LVO as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 5.09, compared to 3.98M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.13 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.19. EPS for the following year is $-0.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $124.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.02M, up 10.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $155.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165M and the low estimate is $146.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.