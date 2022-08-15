Invest in Identiv Inc. (INVE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) closed at 16.38 in the last session, down -1.50% from day before closing price of $16.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 54903 shares were traded. INVE reached its highest trading level at $16.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at INVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 339.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 13, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Imperial Capital reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 16, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Bleichroeder LP bought 5,487 shares for $11.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,180 led to the insider holds 2,634,495 shares of the business.

Bleichroeder LP bought 10,000 shares of INVE for $111,498 on May 24. The 10% Owner now owns 2,629,008 shares after completing the transaction at $11.15 per share. On May 10, another insider, Bleichroeder LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $11.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 293,555 and bolstered with 2,619,008 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INVE now has a Market Capitalization of 373.57M and an Enterprise Value of 350.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -744.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INVE is 1.69, which has changed by 2.50% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -4.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INVE has reached a high of $29.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.16.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, INVE traded on average about 94.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 111.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 22.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.59M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INVE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 519.06k with a Short Ratio of 5.50, compared to 531.17k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.76M to a low estimate of $34.37M. As of the current estimate, Identiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.12M, an estimated increase of 32.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.45M, an increase of 38.40% over than the figure of $32.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.22M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $123.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.96M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $123.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $98.49M, up 25.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $162.49M and the low estimate is $159.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.