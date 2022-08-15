Is China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) closed at 0.23 in the last session, down -0.64% from day before closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0015 from its previous closing price. On the day, 103911 shares were traded. CPHI reached its highest trading level at $0.2386 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2206.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPHI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on January 08, 2010, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPHI has reached a high of $0.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2230, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3696.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPHI traded on average about 316.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 650.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.18M. Insiders hold about 47.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CPHI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 62.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.16, compared to 131.51k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.25%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.