Is this a Prime Time To acquire Omega Therapeutics Inc. (OMGA) stock

The price of Omega Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OMGA) closed at 4.94 in the last session, up 5.78% from day before closing price of $4.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53554 shares were traded. OMGA reached its highest trading level at $5.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OMGA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.50 and its Current Ratio is at 13.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMGA now has a Market Capitalization of 236.40M and an Enterprise Value of 86.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 319.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 97.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMGA has reached a high of $31.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0957, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.2610.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OMGA traded on average about 174.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 91.66k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.07M. Insiders hold about 3.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OMGA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 439.42k with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 711.89k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 2.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.56 and a low estimate of $-0.7, while EPS last year was $-0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.68, with high estimates of $-0.59 and low estimates of $-0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.11 and $-2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.27. EPS for the following year is $-2.8, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.57 and $-2.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OMGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $700k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $840k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $144k, up 483.30% from the average estimate.