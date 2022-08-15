It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) stock

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) closed the day trading at 5.80 up 0.52% from the previous closing price of $5.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 146508 shares were traded. MRNS reached its highest trading level at $5.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRNS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 88.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 88.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On July 01, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $6 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRNS now has a Market Capitalization of 220.27M and an Enterprise Value of 170.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 290.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.15 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.98.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRNS is 1.46, which has changed by -52.18% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -4.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRNS has reached a high of $13.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.46.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRNS traded about 339.35K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRNS traded about 224.5k shares per day. A total of 37.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.92M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRNS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 1.01M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $-1.09, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.73, with high estimates of $1.76 and low estimates of $-1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.41. EPS for the following year is $-3.73, with 10 analysts recommending between $-2.99 and $-4.87.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $13.4M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $105.1M to a low estimate of $1.5M. As of the current estimate, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.11M, an estimated increase of 32.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.68M, an increase of 273.70% over than the figure of $32.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $124.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.35M, up 123.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.68M and the low estimate is $14.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.