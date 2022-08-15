The name Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Vera Bradley Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) closed at 4.61 up 0.66% from its previous closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 171550 shares were traded. VRA reached its highest trading level at $4.6400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vera Bradley Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on June 16, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 22, 2021, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $12.

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 12, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Philip Frances P sold 9,300 shares for $7.54 per share. The transaction valued at 70,085 led to the insider holds 55,597 shares of the business.

Schmults Edward M sold 17,446 shares of VRA for $130,801 on Apr 01. The Director now owns 44,443 shares after completing the transaction at $7.50 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Wallstrom Robert, who serves as the President & Chief Exec Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $10.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 20,940 and bolstered with 512,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRA now has a Market Capitalization of 144.08M and an Enterprise Value of 178.89M. As of this moment, Vera’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRA is 1.80, which has changed by -59.95% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -4.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRA has reached a high of $12.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6708, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1880.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRA has traded an average of 618.60K shares per day and 259.59k over the past ten days. A total of 32.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.31M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VRA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 622.65k with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 684.59k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $492.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $497.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.45M, down -7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $524.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $535M and the low estimate is $514M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.