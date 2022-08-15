There are many powerful catalysts in the market: PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) can be one of them

The closing price of PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) was 7.51 for the day, up 25.25% from the previous closing price of $6.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2670835 shares were traded. AGS reached its highest trading level at $8.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 15.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $12.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGS has reached a high of $10.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.62.

Shares Statistics:

AGS traded an average of 337.14K shares per day over the past three months and 469.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.57M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.06, compared to 1.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.01 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.28, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $-0.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $75.11M to a low estimate of $73.46M. As of the current estimate, PlayAGS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.95M, an estimated increase of 26.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.18M, an increase of 11.70% less than the figure of $26.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $78.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $303.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $291.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.7M, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $320.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.5M and the low estimate is $289.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.