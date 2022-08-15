There Is Still Room For Penumbra Inc. (PEN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) closed the day trading at 172.02 up 1.28% from the previous closing price of $169.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 193864 shares were traded. PEN reached its highest trading level at $173.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $169.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $195.

On April 19, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $250.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when O’Rourke Bridget sold 88 shares for $137.12 per share. The transaction valued at 12,067 led to the insider holds 3,872 shares of the business.

O’Rourke Bridget sold 88 shares of PEN for $11,880 on Jul 27. The Director now owns 3,960 shares after completing the transaction at $135.00 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Wilder Thomas, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 248 shares for $123.64 each. As a result, the insider received 30,663 and left with 462 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEN now has a Market Capitalization of 6.52B and an Enterprise Value of 6.53B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -453.06.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PEN is 0.75, which has changed by -31.96% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -4.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PEN has reached a high of $293.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $114.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 135.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 199.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PEN traded about 398.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PEN traded about 503.58k shares per day. A total of 37.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.08M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PEN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.12, compared to 2.24M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $862.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $860.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861.39M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $747.59M, up 15.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.