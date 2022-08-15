Update from eMagin Corporation (EMAN): A steady trajectory

The closing price of eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) was 0.89 for the day, down -0.26% from the previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0023 from its previous closing price. On the day, 395632 shares were traded. EMAN reached its highest trading level at $0.9100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8701.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EMAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2014, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Koch Mark A bought 5,000 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,087 led to the insider holds 41,666 shares of the business.

SALTARELLI JOSEPH sold 2,458 shares of EMAN for $1,636 on Jun 01. The VP now owns 15,692 shares after completing the transaction at $0.67 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Olivier Prache, who serves as the SVP of the company, sold 2,738 shares for $0.67 each. As a result, the insider received 1,823 and left with 3,783 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMAN now has a Market Capitalization of 60.54M and an Enterprise Value of 71.06M. As of this moment, eMagin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.62.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EMAN is 1.63, which has changed by -63.37% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -4.45% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EMAN has reached a high of $2.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7404, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1997.

Shares Statistics:

EMAN traded an average of 385.79K shares per day over the past three months and 368.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.71M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EMAN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.54M with a Short Ratio of 6.58, compared to 3.42M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EMAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $27.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.05M, up 5.60% from the average estimate.