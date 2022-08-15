What shareholders can do to beat the market with Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) stock

As of close of business last night, Harte Hanks Inc.’s stock clocked out at 15.33, up 11.25% from its previous closing price of $13.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 414882 shares were traded. HHS reached its highest trading level at $15.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HHS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Linscott Brian bought 34,100 shares for $6.55 per share. The transaction valued at 223,446 led to the insider holds 342,302 shares of the business.

COPELAND DAVID L bought 15,000 shares of HHS for $98,400 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 81,516 shares after completing the transaction at $6.56 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Wyman Robert T., who serves as the General Counsel of the company, bought 750 shares for $6.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,868 and bolstered with 27,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Harte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HHS has reached a high of $15.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.62.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HHS traded 102.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 167.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.07M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HHS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 27.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.48, compared to 12.61k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HHS, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 25, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 31, 2018 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.32 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.28. EPS for the following year is $1.48, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $198.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $194.6M, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $208.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $211.2M and the low estimate is $206.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.