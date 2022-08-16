A glimpse at RCM Technologies Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, RCM Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 17.26, up 26.82% from its previous closing price of $13.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 892557 shares were traded. RCMT reached its highest trading level at $17.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.05.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RCMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 61.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2020, B. Riley FBR Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.

On July 13, 2017, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.The Benchmark Company initiated its Buy rating on July 13, 2017, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when MILLER KEVIN D sold 3,363 shares for $24.10 per share. The transaction valued at 81,050 led to the insider holds 580,387 shares of the business.

MILLER KEVIN D sold 16,250 shares of RCMT for $390,067 on Jun 27. The CFO now owns 583,750 shares after completing the transaction at $24.00 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Vizi Bradley, who serves as the Executive Chairman & President of the company, sold 92,026 shares for $26.20 each. As a result, the insider received 2,410,990 and left with 1,375,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RCM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCMT has reached a high of $28.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RCMT traded 213.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 300.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.32M. Insiders hold about 20.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RCMT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 200.02k with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 252.11k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RCMT, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 20, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 07, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.17, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.18 and $2.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $318.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $303.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $311.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $203.88M, up 52.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $326.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $341.39M and the low estimate is $311.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.