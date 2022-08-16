A glimpse at Zenvia Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) closed at 2.58 up 3.61% from its previous closing price of $2.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 221640 shares were traded. ZENV reached its highest trading level at $2.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zenvia Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Itau BBA on August 23, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.80.

On August 16, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZENV has reached a high of $20.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4114, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5408.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZENV has traded an average of 147.79K shares per day and 178.67k over the past ten days. A total of 41.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.09M. Insiders hold about 37.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZENV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 110.72k with a Short Ratio of 1.04, compared to 110.5k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 1.12%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.23 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.24. EPS for the following year is $-0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.05 and $-0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $43.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $44.7M to a low estimate of $41.59M. As of the current estimate, Zenvia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.62M, an estimated increase of 68.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.73M, an increase of 39.70% less than the figure of $68.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $44.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.81M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZENV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $174.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $169.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $113.47M, up 49.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $226.84M and the low estimate is $217.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.