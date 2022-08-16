A Stock You Should Be Looking At: 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

After closing at $7.11 in the most recent trading day, 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) closed at 6.91, down -2.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 120263 shares were traded. DIBS reached its highest trading level at $7.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.80.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DIBS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Zhang Xiaodi T. sold 37,087 shares for $5.57 per share. The transaction valued at 206,567 led to the insider holds 249,524 shares of the business.

Paul Ross A. sold 9,686 shares of DIBS for $52,472 on Jun 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 130,888 shares after completing the transaction at $5.42 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Lattouf Carol, who serves as the SVP Operations of the company, sold 2,058 shares for $5.80 each. As a result, the insider received 11,945 and left with 3,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIBS has reached a high of $19.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.08.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 176.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 177.31k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.50M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DIBS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 9.33, compared to 1.61M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.72% and a Short% of Float of 7.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.76 and $-0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.8. EPS for the following year is $-0.66, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.6 and $-0.81.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $25.49M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.71M to a low estimate of $24.51M. As of the current estimate, 1stdibs.Com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $23.88M, an estimated increase of 6.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $104.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $103.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $102.73M, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $118.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130.09M and the low estimate is $110.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.