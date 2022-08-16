An average trading volume for CHW Acquisition Corporation (CHWA) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $8.28 in the most recent trading day, CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWA) closed at 8.28, down 0.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0 shares were traded. CHWA reached its highest trading level at $8.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHWA by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on July 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Davidian Alec bought 15 shares for $8.23 per share. The transaction valued at 123 led to the insider holds 15 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWA has reached a high of $13.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 129.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 294.03k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 15.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.54M. Insiders hold about 15.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.43% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 64.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 50.7k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.48%.