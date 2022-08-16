An investigation into Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s technical aspects

The price of Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) closed at 12.97 in the last session, down -2.48% from day before closing price of $13.30. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 208540 shares were traded. AKRO reached its highest trading level at $13.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AKRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 10, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

On February 26, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $54.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on February 26, 2021, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Cheng Andrew sold 10,000 shares for $17.59 per share. The transaction valued at 175,900 led to the insider holds 308,996 shares of the business.

Cheng Andrew sold 10,000 shares of AKRO for $175,600 on Feb 01. The President & CEO now owns 308,996 shares after completing the transaction at $17.56 per share. On Jan 14, another insider, White William Richard, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,700 shares for $22.03 each. As a result, the insider received 213,691 and left with 3,277 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKRO has reached a high of $26.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.50.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AKRO traded on average about 379.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 258.05k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.82M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.19M with a Short Ratio of 14.59, compared to 4.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.81% and a Short% of Float of 17.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.72 and a low estimate of $-1.04, while EPS last year was $-0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.92, with high estimates of $-0.8 and low estimates of $-1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.96 and $-3.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.26. EPS for the following year is $-3.55, with 6 analysts recommending between $-3.2 and $-4.02.