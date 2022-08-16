Analysis of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU): Selected Notes

The closing price of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) was 78.10 for the day, down -0.51% from the previous closing price of $78.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 168536 shares were traded. KALU reached its highest trading level at $79.21 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $76.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KALU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on December 10, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $98 from $117 previously.

On September 10, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $122.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when West Neal E sold 400 shares for $73.38 per share. The transaction valued at 29,352 led to the insider holds 2,580 shares of the business.

West Neal E sold 400 shares of KALU for $29,408 on Jul 11. The EVP & CFO now owns 2,980 shares after completing the transaction at $73.52 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, West Neal E, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, sold 400 shares for $92.56 each. As a result, the insider received 37,024 and left with 3,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALU has reached a high of $130.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 78.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.50.

Shares Statistics:

KALU traded an average of 170.39K shares per day over the past three months and 141.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.74M. Shares short for KALU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 595.83k with a Short Ratio of 3.56, compared to 656.65k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.74% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.88, KALU has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $1.06 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.73. EPS for the following year is $5.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.7 and $3.41.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $737M to a low estimate of $697M. As of the current estimate, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s year-ago sales were $782.86M, an estimated decrease of -7.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $763.9M, a decrease of -5.30% over than the figure of $-7.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $875.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $679M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KALU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.62B, up 29.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.13B and the low estimate is $2.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.