Are GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, GeoPark Limited’s stock clocked out at 13.47, up 0.15% from its previous closing price of $13.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 268519 shares were traded. GPRK reached its highest trading level at $13.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.59.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPRK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 31.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 30.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 28, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GeoPark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 40.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRK has reached a high of $18.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPRK traded 243.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 267.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.34M. Insiders hold about 30.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 344.39k with a Short Ratio of 1.28, compared to 401.58k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, GPRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.51. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.60% for GPRK, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 23, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.51 and a low estimate of $1.51, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.36 and $3.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.24. EPS for the following year is $4.01, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.64 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $278M. It ranges from a high estimate of $278M to a low estimate of $278M. As of the current estimate, GeoPark Limited’s year-ago sales were $165.6M, an estimated increase of 67.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $274M, an increase of 57.50% less than the figure of $67.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $274M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $274M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $791M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $953.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $688.54M, up 38.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $846.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $967M and the low estimate is $636M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.