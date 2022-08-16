As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) offers stability

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) closed the day trading at 0.36 up 2.53% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0089 from its previous closing price. On the day, 338238 shares were traded. NDRA reached its highest trading level at $0.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NDRA, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Thornton Michael Milos bought 25,000 shares for $0.21 per share. The transaction valued at 5,250 led to the insider holds 332,775 shares of the business.

Thornton Michael Milos bought 25,000 shares of NDRA for $5,500 on May 18. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 307,775 shares after completing the transaction at $0.22 per share. On May 17, another insider, Michelon Francois Roger, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 5,100 shares for $0.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 969 and bolstered with 97,191 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDRA has reached a high of $2.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2650, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5141.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NDRA traded about 754.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NDRA traded about 546.02k shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NDRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 693.4k with a Short Ratio of 0.86, compared to 428.24k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.19 and $-0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.17.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.2M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 500.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.