As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) offers stability

The closing price of Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) was 0.45 for the day, up 5.87% from the previous closing price of $0.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0249 from its previous closing price. On the day, 539982 shares were traded. VLON reached its highest trading level at $0.4520 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4015.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VLON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLON has reached a high of $10.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3267.

Shares Statistics:

VLON traded an average of 476.34K shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.58M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VLON as of Jul 14, 2022 were 140.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.07, compared to 29.93k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.54%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.