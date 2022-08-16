ChromaDex Corporation (CDXC) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) closed the day trading at 1.76 up 4.14% from the previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585273 shares were traded. CDXC reached its highest trading level at $1.7900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CDXC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2.40 from $6 previously.

On March 08, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

On October 16, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 16, 2019, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly bought 60,037 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 99,878 led to the insider holds 6,925,641 shares of the business.

Fried Robert N bought 25,000 shares of CDXC for $54,000 on Mar 16. The CEO now owns 88,001 shares after completing the transaction at $2.16 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDXC has reached a high of $8.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8406, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8626.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CDXC traded about 530.06K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CDXC traded about 398.9k shares per day. A total of 68.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.01M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CDXC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.04M with a Short Ratio of 4.13, compared to 3.5M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.33. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $-0.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $81.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $75.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $78.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $67.45M, up 16.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $110M and the low estimate is $95.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.