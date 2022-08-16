Considering Cohu Inc. (COHU) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $30.34 in the most recent trading day, Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) closed at 30.22, down -0.40%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 230195 shares were traded. COHU reached its highest trading level at $30.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of COHU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $30 from $40 previously.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when KAMPFER THOMAS D sold 6,000 shares for $31.00 per share. The transaction valued at 186,000 led to the insider holds 56,099 shares of the business.

KAMPFER THOMAS D sold 10,000 shares of COHU for $301,100 on May 27. The VP Corp Dev, GC & Sec now owns 62,099 shares after completing the transaction at $30.11 per share. On May 25, another insider, Jones Jeffrey D, who serves as the Sr. VP Finance & CFO of the company, sold 12,322 shares for $27.51 each. As a result, the insider received 338,978 and left with 259,733 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cohu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.79. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COHU has reached a high of $39.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 333.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 302.55k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 48.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.30M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for COHU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.56M with a Short Ratio of 4.60, compared to 1.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.21% and a Short% of Float of 3.87%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for COHU, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 08, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 23, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.79 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.7. EPS for the following year is $2.77, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $214.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $230M to a low estimate of $199.67M. As of the current estimate, Cohu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.06M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $198.4M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of $-4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $225M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COHU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $869.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $789.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $820.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $887.21M, down -7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $836.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $930M and the low estimate is $670.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.