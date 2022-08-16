I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH).

The price of Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) closed at 4.63 in the last session, down -3.14% from day before closing price of $4.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56259 shares were traded. SLNH reached its highest trading level at $4.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.4545.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SLNH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $17.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.9278.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SLNH traded on average about 76.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 68.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 13.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.62M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 544.86k with a Short Ratio of 7.00, compared to 608.13k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 9.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.