I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT).

After closing at $1.86 in the most recent trading day, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) closed at 1.92, up 3.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 143669 shares were traded. TKAT reached its highest trading level at $1.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7900.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TKAT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 400.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TKAT has reached a high of $14.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7986, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9007.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 188.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 372.46k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 12.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TKAT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 448.93k with a Short Ratio of 1.80, compared to 239.24k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $304k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.68M to a low estimate of $5.68M. As of the current estimate, Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.38M, an estimated decrease of -87.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.66M, an increase of 42.40% over than the figure of $-87.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.66M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.92M, down -34.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.5M and the low estimate is $13.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.