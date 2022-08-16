IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) was 10.20 for the day, down -34.82% from the previous closing price of $15.65. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2265187 shares were traded. IDYA reached its highest trading level at $14.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IDYA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $13 from $16 previously.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on March 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Dillon Michael P. sold 1,500 shares for $26.36 per share. The transaction valued at 39,545 led to the insider holds 78,789 shares of the business.

Dillon Michael P. sold 11,384 shares of IDYA for $312,093 on Sep 08. The SVP, Chief Scientific Officer now owns 78,789 shares after completing the transaction at $27.42 per share. On Sep 07, another insider, Dillon Michael P., who serves as the SVP, Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 116 shares for $27.46 each. As a result, the insider received 3,185 and left with 78,789 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDYA has reached a high of $28.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.48.

Shares Statistics:

IDYA traded an average of 266.01K shares per day over the past three months and 416.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.12M. Insiders hold about 6.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IDYA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 13.64, compared to 4.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.60% and a Short% of Float of 9.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.38 and a low estimate of $-0.72, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.37, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $-0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.26 and $-2.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.67. EPS for the following year is $-2.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.62 and $-3.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.94M, up 65.60% from the average estimate.