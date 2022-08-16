In What Direction Will Pixelworks Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PXLW) Stock Goes From Here?

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) closed the day trading at 2.04 down -2.39% from the previous closing price of $2.09. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 302627 shares were traded. PXLW reached its highest trading level at $2.1187 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PXLW, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when DEBONIS TODD sold 12,803 shares for $2.08 per share. The transaction valued at 26,574 led to the insider holds 1,400,795 shares of the business.

Aman Haley F sold 1,176 shares of PXLW for $2,441 on May 19. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 187,925 shares after completing the transaction at $2.08 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, DEBONIS TODD, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 58,780 shares for $3.23 each. As a result, the insider received 189,995 and left with 1,183,348 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXLW has reached a high of $7.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0806, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1100.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PXLW traded about 226.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PXLW traded about 268.81k shares per day. A total of 54.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.23M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PXLW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 850.19k with a Short Ratio of 3.55, compared to 788.43k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.57% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.07 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.05 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.2 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.24. EPS for the following year is $0, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.1 and $-0.13.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $18.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $19M to a low estimate of $18M. As of the current estimate, Pixelworks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.05M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.83M, an increase of 30.50% less than the figure of $32.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PXLW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $74.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.1M, up 35.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $114M and the low estimate is $80M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.