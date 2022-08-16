Invest in Blade Air Mobility Inc. (BLDE) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $6.65 in the most recent trading day, Blade Air Mobility Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDE) closed at 6.22, down -6.47%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 454574 shares were traded. BLDE reached its highest trading level at $6.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.15.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BLDE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.10 and its Current Ratio is at 18.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on September 28, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On September 09, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $16.

On September 01, 2021, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on September 01, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when LERER KENNETH B sold 138,000 shares for $6.51 per share. The transaction valued at 898,449 led to the insider holds 53,154 shares of the business.

LERER KENNETH B sold 126,000 shares of BLDE for $809,159 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 101,258 shares after completing the transaction at $6.42 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, LERER KENNETH B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 34,984 shares for $7.03 each. As a result, the insider received 245,892 and left with 145,179 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLDE has reached a high of $11.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.33.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 611.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 407.19k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.02M. Insiders hold about 11.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BLDE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.04, compared to 2.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.41% and a Short% of Float of 9.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.3, while EPS last year was $-0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.53 and $-0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.6. EPS for the following year is $-0.67, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.44 and $-1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $143.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $103.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $119.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.53M, up 136.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $172.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $194.1M and the low estimate is $155.62M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.