Invest in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) closed at 67.30 in the last session, up 0.90% from day before closing price of $66.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612579 shares were traded. PLL reached its highest trading level at $68.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.16.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On July 23, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $85.

On May 05, 2021, Clarksons Platou started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $86.Clarksons Platou initiated its Buy rating on May 05, 2021, with a $86 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Phillips Keith D. sold 5,995 shares for $51.82 per share. The transaction valued at 310,682 led to the insider holds 110,771 shares of the business.

Armstrong Jeffrey T. bought 2,500 shares of PLL for $95,670 on Jun 29. The Director now owns 33,969 shares after completing the transaction at $38.27 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Phillips Keith D., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,944 shares for $50.07 each. As a result, the insider received 197,491 and left with 101,544 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLL has reached a high of $79.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.59.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLL traded on average about 494.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 522.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.25% stake in the company. Shares short for PLL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.45M with a Short Ratio of 4.93, compared to 1.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.64% and a Short% of Float of 13.79%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-2.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.73. EPS for the following year is $1.14, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.12 and $-1.45.