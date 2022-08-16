Is Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) closed at 1.77 in the last session, down -6.35% from day before closing price of $1.89. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131525 shares were traded. PLSE reached its highest trading level at $1.9800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PLSE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on July 27, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On March 11, 2021, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $16 to $40.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLSE has reached a high of $29.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9334.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PLSE traded on average about 153.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 96.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.80M. Insiders hold about 56.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PLSE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.9M with a Short Ratio of 11.90, compared to 2.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.12% and a Short% of Float of 8.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.42, while EPS last year was $-0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.37, with high estimates of $-0.31 and low estimates of $-0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.52 and $-1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.71. EPS for the following year is $-1.45, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.92 and $-1.74.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.44M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42M, up 48.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.33M and the low estimate is $5.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 210.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.