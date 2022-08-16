Is this a Prime Time To acquire Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) stock

The price of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) closed at 19.74 in the last session, down -1.15% from day before closing price of $19.97. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 67579 shares were traded. NOAH reached its highest trading level at $19.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.30.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NOAH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on June 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $22 from $18.50 previously.

On November 24, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $50.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on April 26, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $53.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Noah’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOAH has reached a high of $47.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.79.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NOAH traded on average about 315.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 203.36k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.44M. Insiders hold about 84.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NOAH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 862.74k with a Short Ratio of 2.08, compared to 732.18k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.38, with high estimates of $3.38 and low estimates of $3.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.77 and $2.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.21. EPS for the following year is $3.73, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOAH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $718.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $512.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $617.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $673.68M, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $714.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $833.61M and the low estimate is $624.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.