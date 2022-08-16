It’s an appealing income play to consider Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)

After closing at $16.73 in the most recent trading day, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) closed at 16.97, up 1.43%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 477674 shares were traded. NRIX reached its highest trading level at $17.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.53.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NRIX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 10, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $28.

On December 29, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $62.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on December 29, 2021, with a $62 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Hansen Gwenn sold 1,186 shares for $15.67 per share. The transaction valued at 18,585 led to the insider holds 19,172 shares of the business.

van Houte Hans sold 752 shares of NRIX for $11,784 on Aug 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 72,656 shares after completing the transaction at $15.67 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Wolff Stefani, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 356 shares for $15.67 each. As a result, the insider received 5,579 and left with 1,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NRIX has reached a high of $37.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 584.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 420.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.56M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NRIX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.42M with a Short Ratio of 9.20, compared to 5.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.52% and a Short% of Float of 14.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.87 and a low estimate of $-1.14, while EPS last year was $-0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.93, with high estimates of $-0.44 and low estimates of $-1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.51 and $-4.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.84. EPS for the following year is $-3.83, with 9 analysts recommending between $-3.27 and $-5.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NRIX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.75M, up 67.80% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $117M and the low estimate is $27.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.