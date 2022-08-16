It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) stock

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) closed the day trading at 3.63 down -1.09% from the previous closing price of $3.67. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 549971 shares were traded. MFGP reached its highest trading level at $3.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MFGP, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MFGP has reached a high of $6.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6804, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8076.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MFGP traded about 413.39K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MFGP traded about 446.25k shares per day. A total of 327.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 323.09M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MFGP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 3.62, compared to 1.19M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

MFGP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.37, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.