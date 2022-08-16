LILA (Liberty Latin America Ltd.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILA) closed at 8.04 down -1.71% from its previous closing price of $8.18. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 218902 shares were traded. LILA reached its highest trading level at $8.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Scotiabank Downgraded its Sector Perform to Sector Underperform on November 05, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Hussain Aamir bought 10,000 shares for $8.60 per share. The transaction valued at 86,000 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Hussain Aamir bought 10,000 shares of LILA for $89,900 on May 24. The SVP, CT&PO now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.99 per share. On May 12, another insider, MALONE JOHN C, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 567,151 shares for $8.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,597,439 and bolstered with 567,152 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LILA has reached a high of $14.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LILA has traded an average of 228.30K shares per day and 184.22k over the past ten days. A total of 224.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 186.98M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.60% stake in the company. Shares short for LILA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 418.04k with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 555.14k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.81 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.91, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LILA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, up 2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.19B and the low estimate is $4.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.