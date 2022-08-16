Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $11.93 in the most recent trading day, Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) closed at 12.25, up 2.68%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 123350 shares were traded. RPTX reached its highest trading level at $12.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.54.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RPTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 23, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 23, 2021, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 149,161 shares for $12.73 per share. The transaction valued at 1,898,820 led to the insider holds 4,443,423 shares of the business.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 6,869 shares of RPTX for $90,752 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 4,368,757 shares after completing the transaction at $13.21 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 644,044 shares for $12.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,912,725 and bolstered with 4,364,948 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 64.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPTX has reached a high of $35.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.69.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 864.09K shares per day over the past 3-months and 268.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 41.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.25M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RPTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 2.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 7.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.8 and a low estimate of $-0.91, while EPS last year was $-0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.86, with high estimates of $-0.82 and low estimates of $-0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3. EPS for the following year is $-2.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $-1.62 and $-4.07.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $1.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6M to a low estimate of $300k. As of the current estimate, Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $279k, an estimated increase of 598.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.97M, an increase of 1,307.10% over than the figure of $598.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $300k.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.21M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.6M, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.07M and the low estimate is $10M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 239.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.