The name SeqLL Inc. (SQL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) closed at 1.00 down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 38536 shares were traded. SQL reached its highest trading level at $1.0799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9828.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SeqLL Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 59.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQL has reached a high of $5.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8760, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5118.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SQL has traded an average of 47.31K shares per day and 90.01k over the past ten days. A total of 11.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.57M. Insiders hold about 36.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SQL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 20.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 54.08k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.17% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.29. EPS for the following year is $-0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.41.