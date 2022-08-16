There are many powerful catalysts in the market: LendingTree Inc. (TREE) can be one of them

The closing price of LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) was 46.49 for the day, down -2.70% from the previous closing price of $47.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137414 shares were traded. TREE reached its highest trading level at $47.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.92.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TREE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 06, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 28, 2022, and also maintained the target price at $190.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when ERNST MARK A bought 10,000 shares for $65.67 per share. The transaction valued at 656,700 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Shumate Carla bought 36 shares of TREE for $4,936 on Nov 19. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18 shares after completing the transaction at $137.11 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Salvage Neil, who serves as the President, LT Marketplace of the company, sold 4,153 shares for $148.00 each. As a result, the insider received 614,644 and left with 2,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LendingTree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREE has reached a high of $177.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.61.

Shares Statistics:

TREE traded an average of 236.63K shares per day over the past three months and 239.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.85M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TREE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.04% and a Short% of Float of 14.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $-0.48, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $-0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $-1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.93 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $301.5M to a low estimate of $239.2M. As of the current estimate, LendingTree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.45M, an estimated decrease of -13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.3M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of $-13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.81M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $995.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.