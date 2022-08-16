66.3 F
New York
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
type here...
Technology

There are many powerful catalysts in the market: LendingTree Inc. (TREE) can be one of them

By Abby Carey
0
0

Must read

The closing price of LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) was 46.49 for the day, down -2.70% from the previous closing price of $47.78. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137414 shares were traded. TREE reached its highest trading level at $47.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.92.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TREE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 06, 2022, Northland Capital Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $90.

Oppenheimer reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on March 28, 2022, and also maintained the target price at $190.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 09 when ERNST MARK A bought 10,000 shares for $65.67 per share. The transaction valued at 656,700 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Shumate Carla bought 36 shares of TREE for $4,936 on Nov 19. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 18 shares after completing the transaction at $137.11 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Salvage Neil, who serves as the President, LT Marketplace of the company, sold 4,153 shares for $148.00 each. As a result, the insider received 614,644 and left with 2,025 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LendingTree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TREE has reached a high of $177.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.61.

Shares Statistics:

TREE traded an average of 236.63K shares per day over the past three months and 239.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.85M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TREE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.37, compared to 1.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.04% and a Short% of Float of 14.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $-0.48, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $-0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.53 and $-1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $4.2, with 8 analysts recommending between $5.93 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $301.5M to a low estimate of $239.2M. As of the current estimate, LendingTree Inc.’s year-ago sales were $297.45M, an estimated decrease of -13.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $235.3M, a decrease of -8.90% over than the figure of $-13.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $289M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.81M.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TREE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $996.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.33B and the low estimate is $995.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.

Previous articleIt’s an appealing income play to consider Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)
Next articleTiming, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Regis Corporation (RGS)

More articles

Latest article

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

108533

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.