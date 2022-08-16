There Is Still Room For EverQuote Inc. (EVER) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) was 10.59 for the day, up 1.83% from the previous closing price of $10.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 122902 shares were traded. EVER reached its highest trading level at $10.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EVER’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 18, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when Graham Nicholas sold 466 shares for $10.96 per share. The transaction valued at 5,107 led to the insider holds 37,275 shares of the business.

Mason David W sold 328 shares of EVER for $2,873 on Jul 01. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 196,993 shares after completing the transaction at $8.76 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Mason David W, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 550 shares for $9.07 each. As a result, the insider received 4,988 and left with 197,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $22.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.16.

Shares Statistics:

EVER traded an average of 265.32K shares per day over the past three months and 297.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 31.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.43M. Insiders hold about 10.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 1.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.48, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.43, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.15 and $-1.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.45. EPS for the following year is $-0.94, with 6 analysts recommending between $-0.68 and $-1.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $96.5M to a low estimate of $90.83M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.06M, an estimated decrease of -10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.06M, a decrease of -10.70% less than the figure of $-10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.97M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $389.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $408.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.51M, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $467.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $503.9M and the low estimate is $360.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.