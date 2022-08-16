There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR).

In the latest session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) closed at 9.66 up 5.57% from its previous closing price of $9.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 320198 shares were traded. EIGR reached its highest trading level at $9.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.05.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 26, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On January 29, 2019, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $47.

On May 09, 2018, B. Riley FBR Inc. started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.B. Riley FBR Inc. initiated its Buy rating on May 09, 2018, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Ryali Sriram sold 2,266 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 12,683 led to the insider holds 41,566 shares of the business.

Mayer Eldon C. III sold 1,657 shares of EIGR for $9,275 on Mar 14. The Ex VP & Chief Commerc. Officer now owns 60,468 shares after completing the transaction at $5.60 per share. On Jan 07, another insider, Mayer Eldon C. III, who serves as the Ex VP & Chief Commerc. Officer of the company, sold 1,560 shares for $4.95 each. As a result, the insider received 7,722 and left with 46,125 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EIGR has reached a high of $10.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EIGR has traded an average of 348.39K shares per day and 367.49k over the past ten days. A total of 43.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.40% stake in the company. Shares short for EIGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.09M with a Short Ratio of 5.89, compared to 1.68M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 5.86%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.56 and a low estimate of $-0.71, while EPS last year was $-0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.11 and $-2.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.33. EPS for the following year is $-1.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.1 and $-2.32.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2M to a low estimate of $2.1M. As of the current estimate, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.1M, an estimated increase of 123.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.91M, an increase of 94.50% less than the figure of $123.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.04M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.14M, up 65.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.23M and the low estimate is $23.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 84.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.