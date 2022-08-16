There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK)

Fuel Tech Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) closed the day trading at 1.39 down -0.71% from the previous closing price of $1.40. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 39003 shares were traded. FTEK reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FTEK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Avondale Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform on June 09, 2010, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $6.50 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when ARNONE VINCENT J bought 20,000 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 23,998 led to the insider holds 329,755 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTEK has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2738, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3816.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FTEK traded about 94.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FTEK traded about 141.9k shares per day. A total of 30.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.48M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FTEK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 709.91k with a Short Ratio of 6.69, compared to 692.45k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $6.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.13M to a low estimate of $6.13M. As of the current estimate, Fuel Tech Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.73M, an estimated increase of 29.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.37M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $29.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.37M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.37M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTEK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.26M, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.34M and the low estimate is $30.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.