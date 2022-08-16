This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

In the latest session, Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) closed at 42.43 down -2.62% from its previous closing price of $43.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 165010 shares were traded. LEU reached its highest trading level at $43.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.11.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Centrus Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on August 08, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $48 from $45 previously.

On March 14, 2022, Lake Street Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $70.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 11, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Bawabeh Morris bought 26,000 shares for $22.93 per share. The transaction valued at 596,307 led to the insider holds 1,377,776 shares of the business.

Bawabeh Morris bought 25,900 shares of LEU for $533,218 on May 13. The 10% Owner now owns 1,351,776 shares after completing the transaction at $20.59 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, PONEMAN DANIEL B, who serves as the PRESIDENT & CEO of the company, sold 11,900 shares for $28.50 each. As a result, the insider received 339,192 and left with 63,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Centrus’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEU has reached a high of $88.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.95.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LEU has traded an average of 172.92K shares per day and 195.96k over the past ten days. A total of 14.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.24M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LEU as of Jul 14, 2022 were 521.2k with a Short Ratio of 3.01, compared to 465k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.39 and $2.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $2.73, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.9 and $2.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $57.95M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $66.3M to a low estimate of $49.6M. As of the current estimate, Centrus Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $62.4M, an estimated decrease of -7.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $68M, a decrease of -25.50% less than the figure of $-7.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $69.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $255.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298.3M, down -14.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $266.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270M and the low estimate is $262.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.