This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: CS Disco Inc. (LAW)

As of close of business last night, CS Disco Inc.’s stock clocked out at 14.58, up 8.56% from its previous closing price of $13.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3711247 shares were traded. LAW reached its highest trading level at $14.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LAW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on August 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $25 from $35 previously.

On August 12, 2022, Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $20.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on August 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $23.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Lafair Michael sold 48,761 shares for $29.53 per share. The transaction valued at 1,439,912 led to the insider holds 374,726 shares of the business.

Lafair Michael sold 1,640 shares of LAW for $39,606 on Aug 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 391,403 shares after completing the transaction at $24.15 per share. On Jul 01, another insider, Lafair Michael, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,230 shares for $18.01 each. As a result, the insider received 22,152 and left with 393,043 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAW has reached a high of $69.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.50.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LAW traded 531.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.94M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.48M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LAW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 6.93, compared to 3.55M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 17.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.29, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.74 and $-0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.82. EPS for the following year is $-0.65, with 10 analysts recommending between $-0.45 and $-0.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $33.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $32.9M. As of the current estimate, CS Disco Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.55M, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.29M, an increase of 48.50% over than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $40M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $151M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $152.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.34M, up 33.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $199.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $213.88M and the low estimate is $193M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.