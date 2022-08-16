Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Regis Corporation (RGS)

The closing price of Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) was 1.27 for the day, up 75.15% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5449 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22481654 shares were traded. RGS reached its highest trading level at $1.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9710.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RGS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 17.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $10.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on October 22, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $7.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGS has reached a high of $7.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6200.

Shares Statistics:

RGS traded an average of 1.42M shares per day over the past three months and 2.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.23M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RGS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 7.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.53% and a Short% of Float of 20.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $289.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $289.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $415.11M, down -30.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $295M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $295M and the low estimate is $295M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.