Update from Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) was 1.96 for the day, down 0.00% from the previous closing price of $1.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83447 shares were traded. AMTI reached its highest trading level at $2.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 17, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On June 30, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On June 30, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2020, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Cross Shawn sold 2,166 shares for $3.04 per share. The transaction valued at 6,590 led to the insider holds 65,867 shares of the business.

Rich Douglas A. sold 2,602 shares of AMTI for $7,917 on Jun 02. The Chief Technical Officer now owns 54,475 shares after completing the transaction at $3.04 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Hants Brandon, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 1,122 shares for $3.04 each. As a result, the insider received 3,414 and left with 33,263 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTI has reached a high of $33.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6458, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.2747.

Shares Statistics:

AMTI traded an average of 428.97K shares per day over the past three months and 250.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.00M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.79, compared to 2.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.41% and a Short% of Float of 13.11%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.55 and a low estimate of $-0.97, while EPS last year was $-0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.63, with high estimates of $-0.56 and low estimates of $-0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.72 and $-3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.02. EPS for the following year is $-2.46, with 5 analysts recommending between $-2.07 and $-2.77.