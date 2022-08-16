What shareholders can do to beat the market with Avinger Inc. (AVGR) stock

As of close of business last night, Avinger Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.84, up 5.75% from its previous closing price of $1.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 540787 shares were traded. AVGR reached its highest trading level at $1.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7044.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVGR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 29, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when CULLEN JAMES sold 184 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 105 led to the insider holds 69,820 shares of the business.

CULLEN JAMES sold 32 shares of AVGR for $20 on Nov 24. The Director now owns 70,004 shares after completing the transaction at $0.62 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVGR has reached a high of $19.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5591, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.4678.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVGR traded 97.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 198.08k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 95.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.66M. Insiders hold about 0.78% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVGR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 77.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.84, compared to 99.92k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.09 and a low estimate of $-1.09, while EPS last year was $-0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.06, with high estimates of $-1.06 and low estimates of $-1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-5.35 and $-5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.35. EPS for the following year is $-4.16, with 1 analysts recommending between $-4.16 and $-4.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.13M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14M and the low estimate is $14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.