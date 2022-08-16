Which analyst expects Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Ambarella Inc.’s stock clocked out at 92.35, up 0.65% from its previous closing price of $91.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 364767 shares were traded. AMBA reached its highest trading level at $93.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMBA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on March 01, 2022, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $175 from $205 previously.

On March 01, 2022, Stifel reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $230 to $190.

Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Schwarting Elizabeth M sold 113 shares for $67.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,574 led to the insider holds 3,178 shares of the business.

Wang Feng-Ming sold 3,937 shares of AMBA for $260,866 on Jun 16. The CEO now owns 689,918 shares after completing the transaction at $66.26 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Ju Chi-Hong, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, Systems of the company, sold 1,340 shares for $66.26 each. As a result, the insider received 88,788 and left with 153,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $227.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 120.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMBA traded 542.60K shares on average per day over the past three months and 354.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.97M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.75, compared to 1.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $387M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $338M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $351.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.86M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486M and the low estimate is $399.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.