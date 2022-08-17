A correction may be in store for Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) shares?

As of close of business last night, Crescent Energy Company’s stock clocked out at 16.44, up 3.14% from its previous closing price of $15.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 372856 shares were traded. CRGY reached its highest trading level at $17.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.22.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRGY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Rockecharlie David C. bought 18,516 shares for $15.74 per share. The transaction valued at 291,442 led to the insider holds 31,250 shares of the business.

Conner Benjamin bought 3,850 shares of CRGY for $59,136 on Aug 15. The now owns 6,416 shares after completing the transaction at $15.36 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Rynd John Clayton, who serves as the of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $16.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,100 and bolstered with 3,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGY has reached a high of $19.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.13.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRGY traded 333.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 300.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 169.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.74M with a Short Ratio of 14.00, compared to 4.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.30% and a Short% of Float of 14.71%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.