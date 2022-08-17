A glimpse at Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) closed at 3.78 down -3.32% from its previous closing price of $3.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 193474 shares were traded. VRCA reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $4 from $16 previously.

On May 14, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 24, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $21.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Hayes Christopher G. bought 7,500 shares for $3.40 per share. The transaction valued at 25,500 led to the insider holds 15,714 shares of the business.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,428,571 shares of VRCA for $2,999,999 on Jul 05. The 10% Owner now owns 5,038,983 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Goldenberg Gary, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, bought 23,809 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,999 and bolstered with 23,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VRCA now has a Market Capitalization of 166.02M and an Enterprise Value of 187.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 223.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 291.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.20.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VRCA is 2.17, which has changed by -62.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -2.16% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VRCA has reached a high of $14.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8646, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.0023.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VRCA has traded an average of 566.34K shares per day and 128.98k over the past ten days. A total of 27.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.90M. Insiders hold about 36.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VRCA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.85, compared to 1.2M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.55% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65M and the low estimate is $4.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 792.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.