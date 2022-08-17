An average trading volume for Immunovant Inc. (IMVT) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $5.16 in the most recent trading day, Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) closed at 5.20, up 0.78%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 464940 shares were traded. IMVT reached its highest trading level at $5.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IMVT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.50 and its Current Ratio is at 21.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 08, 2021, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 03, 2021, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $10.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on August 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when Butchko Julia G. sold 510 shares for $4.27 per share. The transaction valued at 2,178 led to the insider holds 281,104 shares of the business.

Salzmann Peter sold 1,528 shares of IMVT for $6,525 on Jul 27. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 552,731 shares after completing the transaction at $4.27 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Macias William L., who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 322 shares for $4.70 each. As a result, the insider received 1,513 and left with 195,626 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IMVT has reached a high of $9.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.76.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 305.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 365.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.27M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for IMVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.36, compared to 2.07M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 4.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.42, with high estimates of $-0.35 and low estimates of $-0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.39 and $-1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.7. EPS for the following year is $-1.74, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.44 and $-2.21.