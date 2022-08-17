An investigation into GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s technical aspects

The price of GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) closed at 3.50 in the last session, down -19.35% from day before closing price of $4.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.8400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1564211 shares were traded. GAN reached its highest trading level at $3.7000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3534.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when MCGILL SEAMUS M bought 5,000 shares for $3.32 per share. The transaction valued at 16,600 led to the insider holds 49,866 shares of the business.

Karlsen Glenn Anders bought 10,000 shares of GAN for $109,000 on Nov 22. The CEO, Coolbet now owns 66,451 shares after completing the transaction at $10.90 per share. On Nov 19, another insider, MCGILL SEAMUS M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 108,520 and bolstered with 44,866 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GAN has reached a high of $18.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3830, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.1199.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GAN traded on average about 459.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 473.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.60M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.91, compared to 2.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.18, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.07 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.28 and $-0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.35. EPS for the following year is $-0.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $-0.29.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $36.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $37M to a low estimate of $35.86M. As of the current estimate, GAN Limited’s year-ago sales were $34.63M, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.04M, an increase of 22.30% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $160.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $157.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $159.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $125.43M, up 27.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $198.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $214.8M and the low estimate is $181.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.