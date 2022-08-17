Analysis of Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV): Selected Notes

The closing price of Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE: CSV) was 40.63 for the day, down -0.97% from the previous closing price of $41.03. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 124703 shares were traded. CSV reached its highest trading level at $41.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.41.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CSV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 518.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.70. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On May 05, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on September 22, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Phillips Shawn R bought 1,150 shares for $34.31 per share. The transaction valued at 39,462 led to the insider holds 106,019 shares of the business.

Quezada Carlos R. bought 1,500 shares of CSV for $54,495 on Aug 04. The President & COO now owns 8,634 shares after completing the transaction at $36.33 per share. On May 20, another insider, Quezada Carlos R., who serves as the President & COO of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $37.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 56,895 and bolstered with 6,967 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Carriage’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSV has reached a high of $66.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.11.

Shares Statistics:

CSV traded an average of 129.02K shares per day over the past three months and 133.65k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.04M. Insiders hold about 10.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CSV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 758.5k with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 849.87k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.09% and a Short% of Float of 5.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, CSV has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.24%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.82 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.6 and $2.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.36. EPS for the following year is $3.61, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.99 and $3.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $98.3M to a low estimate of $96M. As of the current estimate, Carriage Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $83.52M, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.31M, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $389.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $384M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $375.89M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $413M and the low estimate is $390M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.